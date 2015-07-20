A Valentine's Day Marketing Strategy That'll Make 'Em Swoon (And Spend!)Posted by ShannonW under Marketing
From https://blog.scottsmarketplace.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: PMVirtual on January 22, 2018 11:25 am
Americans spent over 19 billion on Valentine’s Day in 2017. Want some of that action this year? These Valentine's Day marketing tips will teach you how to turn any product you sell into a V-Day moneymaker.
Who Voted for this Story
-
ShannonW
-
Digitaladvert
-
DigiTechBlog
-
MarketWiz
-
AmyJordan
-
thecorneroffice
-
MarketWiz
-
NolanGreen
-
luvhealthcare
-
Webdev1
-
partminer
-
iamviqui
-
MarketWiz
-
maestro68
-
LoopLooper
-
PMVirtual
-
lyceum
-
anilimb
-
brutusreportblogspot
-
2011tax
-
eScoutRoom
-
ISMagazine
-
FastSwings
-
2010Taxes
-
2012Taxes
-
Steve2014Taxes
-
GotFreeBusinessCards2
-
2013Taxes
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Emory Rowland @emoryrowland Provides Lift for Good Guys
Emory Rowland has been helping David face Goliath for some time now. It all started back in 1997, when Rowland launched … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Heather Stone
Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …
Comments
8 hours ago
All the Best,
Martin