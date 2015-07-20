YouTube Announces Creator Monetization UpdatesPosted by StellaShveyqgd under Social Media
At VidCon, YouTube announced the “next big steps for creator monetization” and several upcoming updates. YouTube is rolling out channel memberships, merchandising, and new marketing partnership opportunities between creators and brands through its new branded content platform called FameBit.
