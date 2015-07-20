17
Vote
1 Comment

Writing for the Web Means New Rules

Writing for the Web Means New Rules Avatar Posted by centralpawebster under Social Media
From http://strellasocialmedia.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: MasterMinuteman on December 13, 2017 6:59 pm
What we learned about writing in school is not the same as writing for the web. What I advise is relevant to anyone looking to refresh their writing style for the web.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
16 minutes ago

Rachel: You have written a thoughtful piece. I will send a link to your post, to one of my clients.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Shane Gibson @ShaneGibson Takes Social Marketing to a Global Audience

If you have any doubts about the power of social media as a global marketing tool, just talk to Shane Gibson. As … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Heather Stone

Heather Stone Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Share your small business tips with the community!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop