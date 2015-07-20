17
Vote
2 Comment

Why Your Social Media Expectations Are Too Damn High

Why Your Social Media Expectations Are Too Damn High Avatar Posted by ShannonW under Social Media
From https://blog.scottsmarketplace.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: LimeWood on August 28, 2017 11:44 am
Don't be fooled by the common misconceptions of marketing on social media. Find out how not to make unrealistic expectations for your small business.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by RedPixieMedia
1 day 22 hours ago

Great article!

Social Media is important for businesses but (like you said) so many people think that a social media community will blossom over night. It takes a lot of work to build a following and brand awareness- there is no such thing as easy success or the concept of " build it and they will come". I'll be sharing this article for sure!
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
2 hours 18 minutes ago

Julia: Welcome to BizSugar! Thanks for your input and for sharing Susan's post!

It takes time to learn how to use new media, that is for sure.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Mike Abasov @Mike_Abasov Serves Business With a Smile

The smile on Mike Abasov's face reflects the joy he feels every time he helps entrepreneurs reach their … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Heather Stone

Heather Stone Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Share your small business tips with the community!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop