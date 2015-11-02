18
Vote
1 Comment
Never tweet an Instagram link. Tweet images, yours and those of others. When you tweet right from Instagram the image isn't attached!




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
2 hours 7 minutes ago

Your Instagram pictures looked fine in Twitter, in the past. Why is it a only a link now?
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Marie Forleo Kicks Ass For Small Business @marieforleo

Marie Forleo not only talks the talk. She also walks the walk. In 2001, she quit her job in publishing and embarked on … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Martin Lindeskog

Martin Lindeskog Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals.﻿ …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop