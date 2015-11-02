17
Why Content Consistency Is Key

Nearly every client we work with has one thing in common: Before they worked with us, they lacked consistency with their social media efforts. You must show up enough to make a difference. And, once you do, keep it going. It’s the key to making relationship marketing work.



Written by lyceum
1 hour 53 minutes ago

Rachel: I have been struggling with consistency with my blogging during the years. I will publish on a regular basis, as soon as I have published my first book on tea.

I see the consistency is giving results (with downloads) as my co-host and I have published episodes in a consistent (every two weeks) for two years. It could be easier to be consistent if you have an accountability buddy! ;)
