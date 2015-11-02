Why Content Consistency Is KeyPosted by centralpawebster under Social Media
Nearly every client we work with has one thing in common: Before they worked with us, they lacked consistency with their social media efforts. You must show up enough to make a difference. And, once you do, keep it going. It’s the key to making relationship marketing work.
I see the consistency is giving results (with downloads) as my co-host and I have published episodes in a consistent (every two weeks) for two years. It could be easier to be consistent if you have an accountability buddy! ;)