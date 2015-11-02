17
Vote
1 Comment
Movement is the new marketing, and videos are emerging as the most dependable footholds in an increasingly chaotic ad space. How dependable, you ask? Forbes recently highlighted an INC study that predicts a staggering 90% of all web traffic will be video-based by 2019, while Google-owned video powerhouse YouTube reports mobile video consumption sees 100% growth each year. With those kinds of numbers reinforcing the popularity of this relatively new marketing tool, it's little wonder that Facebook is climbing on board the video marketing train.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

I haven't thought so much on how the video covers could impact the brands of companies. What will happen when your Facebook stream is filled with attention grabbing video images?
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Lessons Learned About Business -- Through Poker

Before becoming a professional digital marketer, Stuart Davidson spent a lot of his time on the computer. He went from … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Ti Roberts

Ti Roberts Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop