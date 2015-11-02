What will Facebook Video Covers for Pages Mean for Brands?Posted by 21Handshake under Social Media
From http://blog.21handshake.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: LimeWood on May 12, 2017 2:49 am
Movement is the new marketing, and videos are emerging as the most dependable footholds in an increasingly chaotic ad space. How dependable, you ask? Forbes recently highlighted an INC study that predicts a staggering 90% of all web traffic will be video-based by 2019, while Google-owned video powerhouse YouTube reports mobile video consumption sees 100% growth each year. With those kinds of numbers reinforcing the popularity of this relatively new marketing tool, it's little wonder that Facebook is climbing on board the video marketing train.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Lessons Learned About Business -- Through Poker
Before becoming a professional digital marketer, Stuart Davidson spent a lot of his time on the computer. He went from … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Ti Roberts
Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …
Comments
3 hours ago