Movement is the new marketing, and videos are emerging as the most dependable footholds in an increasingly chaotic ad space. How dependable, you ask? Forbes recently highlighted an INC study that predicts a staggering 90% of all web traffic will be video-based by 2019, while Google-owned video powerhouse YouTube reports mobile video consumption sees 100% growth each year. With those kinds of numbers reinforcing the popularity of this relatively new marketing tool, it's little wonder that Facebook is climbing on board the video marketing train.

