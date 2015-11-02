What Not to Do: Instagram Marketing Mistakes to AvoidPosted by 21Handshake under Social Media
From http://blog.21handshake.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: mikehartman1 on September 19, 2017 10:52 am
We've discussed the perils of Instagram's shadowbans and the sort of practices that can lead to shadowbanning, but there are many ways to be bad at Instagram marketing. Let's take a look at the mistakes that may not get you banned, but can absolutely damage your brand if you aren't careful.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Brad Smith Fixes Your Marketing Plan @BradleyESmith
The founder of FixCourse likes to do just what the name of his Website implies, fix your business to increase revenue … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments