What Do You Say When Their Eyes Glaze Over?Posted by mallton under Social Media
From http://www.sitesell.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: centrifugePR on December 22, 2017 7:10 pm
It's almost Christmas, which, among other things, means many of you will have to once again try to explain to your family and friends what it is, exactly, you do.
Instead of stumbling through an answer, why not give this technique a try!
Instead of stumbling through an answer, why not give this technique a try!
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Ryan Donegan @ryanpdonegan Rocks Digital Marketing Possibilities
From the beginning of his career creating marketing for local station WBRZ-TV in his native South Louisiana, Ryan … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments