18
Vote
1 Comment

Want To Use Instagram for Business? Buy This Book!

Want To Use Instagram for Business? Buy This Book! Avatar Posted by mallton under Social Media
From https://www.thesocialmediahat.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: AmyJordan on March 15, 2018 12:26 pm
If you’re interested in seeing real value from Instagram for your business, pick up a copy of Jenn Herman’s book, Instagram for Business for dummies, today!




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
2 hours 48 minutes ago

Mike: I want to use Instagram for business, so I will buy Jenn's book.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Miranda Marquit: Contributor, Journalist, Entrepreneur

There was a time when a graduate from journalism school dreamt of nothing so much as landing that first beat reporter … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Martin Lindeskog

Martin Lindeskog Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals.﻿ …

Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop