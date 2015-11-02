Want To Use Instagram for Business? Buy This Book!Posted by mallton under Social Media
From https://www.thesocialmediahat.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: AmyJordan on March 15, 2018 12:26 pm
If you’re interested in seeing real value from Instagram for your business, pick up a copy of Jenn Herman’s book, Instagram for Business for dummies, today!
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Miranda Marquit: Contributor, Journalist, Entrepreneur
There was a time when a graduate from journalism school dreamt of nothing so much as landing that first beat reporter … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments
2 hours 48 minutes ago