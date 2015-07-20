Traffic generated to your blog from social media is just as—if not more—important as search engine and direct traffic. Today, 69% of Americans use at least one form of social media, up from 50% in 2011. Consequently, your social media posts should not only be compelling but also framed in a way that will catch the eye of your social media audience. Here are 6 steps you can take to ensure that your blog will stand out and generate more traffic from social media.

