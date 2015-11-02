27
Vote
4 Comment
If you have read my blogs over the past 10 years, then you know I am a HUGE Hootsuite fan and use it to schedule all my posts to Twitter and Facebook.

But this New version of ViralTag might be the tool that finally makes me leave Hootsuite.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by Inspiretothrive
2 days ago

The Buffer app but I do want to try this one too - it looks like a good one Martin.
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
2 days ago

Lisa: Thanks for the information. I like to hear about your testing of ViralTag. I have some thoughts about these auto pilot distibution systems! ;)
- 0 +



Written by Inspiretothrive
4 days ago

John, I'm so happy to see Canva is integrated with this one. I will be checking it out soon, Thanks!
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
4 days ago

Lisa: Which tool do you use for distributing content in a pre-scheduled way?
- 1 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Nile Flores is the Blond Anomaly of WordPress

WordPress can be a great tool for businesses. But it can be complicated for some bloggers to navigate all of the … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Heather Stone

Heather Stone Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Share your small business tips with the community!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop