Unfollowing Active Twitter Followers? Usually Bad Marketing!Posted by adrianjock under Social Media
From https://www.adrianjock.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: advertglobal on January 15, 2018 4:51 pm
Unfollowing the people who don't follow you back? OK from a marketing perspective.
Unfollowing spammers, trouble makers or alike? Fine.
But unfollowing the other active tweeps ... Nope, not good for your marketing. Let's analyze your reasons for unfollowing them and find better solutions.
Unfollowing spammers, trouble makers or alike? Fine.
But unfollowing the other active tweeps ... Nope, not good for your marketing. Let's analyze your reasons for unfollowing them and find better solutions.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Kelvin Cech @FunctionWriting Lives Solopreneur Dream
Sometimes it's easy to forget, but a little over a year ago, Kelvin Cech was stuck grinding out copy for a small sports … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Heather Stone
Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …
Comments
1 hour 43 minutes ago
You are welcome! ;)
I look forward to read your answer later on. I am on my way on an evening walk soon, listening to podcasts! :)
Happy New Year! Have a great week!
All the Best,
Martin
1 hour 58 minutes ago
1 hour 47 minutes ago