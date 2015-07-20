17
Unfollowing the people who don't follow you back? OK from a marketing perspective.

Unfollowing spammers, trouble makers or alike? Fine.

But unfollowing the other active tweeps ... Nope, not good for your marketing. Let's analyze your reasons for unfollowing them and find better solutions.




Comments


Written by lyceum
1 hour 43 minutes ago

Adrian,

You are welcome! ;)

I look forward to read your answer later on. I am on my way on an evening walk soon, listening to podcasts! :)

Happy New Year! Have a great week!

All the Best,

Martin
- 1 +



Written by lyceum
1 hour 58 minutes ago

Adrian: I don't unfollow my followers on Twitter. I, @Lyceum want to follow more tweeps, but I have reached the Twitter follow limit again. Do you have any advise regarding this issue?
- 1 +



Written by adrianjock
1 hour 47 minutes ago

Hi Martin. Thank you for reading, commenting, voting, and sharing. I appreciate it. Since you posted your question also on my blog, I'll respond there soon. My answer is related a little bit to one of my previous replies posted there, so it will be easier for you. Have great week ahead!
- 0 +



