Twitter Replaces Moments With Explore: Here's Why it Matters

Twitter Replaces Moments With Explore: Here's Why it Matters Posted by rradice under Social Media
Twitter replaces Moments with a new Explore Tab. Why does it matter? This update combines multiple features, making it easier for you to find great content.




Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Rebekah: I didn't really understand Moments, so I haven't used it yet. Isn't the explore feature and advanced search function?
