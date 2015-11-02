17
Vote
1 Comment

Twitter Reactions: 21 Tweets About KFC Going to Space

Twitter Reactions: 21 Tweets About KFC Going to Space Avatar Posted by Connelly under Social Media
From http://thinkmonsters.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: MarketWiz on June 23, 2017 11:31 am
KFC is sending a sandwich to space. Love or hate the idea, you cannot deny it has created some social marketing buzz—as exhibited by the response on Twitter.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
1 hour 50 minutes ago

It is all good! KFC has now opened its door in Gothenburg, Sweden! ;)
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Daniel Sharkov @DanielSharkov Grows Up Blogging

Daniel Sharkov grew up in the blogging business. Usually when we say that, we are talking about someone who started … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Martin Lindeskog

Martin Lindeskog Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals.﻿ …

Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop