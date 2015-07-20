17
Vote
1 Comment

Twitter Kills Off Third-Party App Features

Twitter Kills Off Third-Party App Features - https://www.searchenginejournal.com Avatar Posted by andriawhack under Social Media
From https://www.searchenginejournal.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: businessluv on August 19, 2018 9:47 am
Twitter has restricted access to APIs, which effectively kills off certain key features in popular third-party apps.

Most notably, third-party apps have lost the ability to deliver push notifications and refresh the timeline automatically.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
8 hours ago

Which third-party application will hurt the must from this action by the management at Twitter?
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Joanie Mann @JoanieMann Makes Sense of Business Technology

Many business owners find the changes in technology confusing. Cloud hosting, web-based accounting, online business … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Sian Phillips

Sian Phillips Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Share your small business tips with the community!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop