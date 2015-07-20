Twitter Kills Off Third-Party App FeaturesPosted by andriawhack under Social Media
Twitter has restricted access to APIs, which effectively kills off certain key features in popular third-party apps.
Most notably, third-party apps have lost the ability to deliver push notifications and refresh the timeline automatically.
