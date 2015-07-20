How Long Does Twitter Suspension Last For?

How long does Twitter suspension lastHave you ever got up in the morning, looked at your phone as you are getting out of bed and seeing your Twitter account has been locked? You can’t log in. They ask for your phone number. You enter it but they don’t call? You wonder “what am I missing.” “What tweets did I miss since I was last on Twitter?” “Why did I get a Twitter suspsension?” you may ask.



I remember my last tweet was about seeing the space station flying over. I was not threatening the president or anyone else. I’m not a bot, I tweet and retweet all the time about things I find my audience will like. I tweet with links, with photos and sometimes just quotes.

