18
Vote
2 Comment
How Long Does Twitter Suspension Last For?
How long does Twitter suspension lastHave you ever got up in the morning, looked at your phone as you are getting out of bed and seeing your Twitter account has been locked? You can’t log in. They ask for your phone number. You enter it but they don’t call? You wonder “what am I missing.” “What tweets did I miss since I was last on Twitter?” “Why did I get a Twitter suspsension?” you may ask.

I remember my last tweet was about seeing the space station flying over. I was not threatening the president or anyone else. I’m not a bot, I tweet and retweet all the time about things I find my audience will like. I tweet with links, with photos and sometimes just quotes.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by Inspiretothrive
2 hours 9 minutes ago

That's good Lyceum, just be prepared if you ever do by having your phone number associated with your Twitter account :)
- 1 +



Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

I haven't been in Twitter jail yet... "Knock on wood" ;)
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Please Welcome Chris Hamilton, "Contributor of the Week"

We are so psyched to announce yet another BizSugar "Contributor of the Week", Chris Hamilton of Sales Tip A … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Martin Lindeskog

Martin Lindeskog Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals.﻿ …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop