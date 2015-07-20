Twitter edits have been talked about for a long time. As a result this piece on Twitter Edits was started on December 1st but it was never completed. You know a little vacation and then the holidays somehow got in the way of writing.



Many folks using Twitter have been wanting Twitter edits for years now. You’ve experienced it: typing too fast on your mobile to respond to a tweet and then you see the nasty typo. Now what? You can send another tweet with a correction or update or choose to ignore it. Finally, this may change soon!

