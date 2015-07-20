Twitter 280 Character Count

Did you read about the Twitter 280 character count announcement yesterday? It was on Twitter via a tweet of course. They also did a blog post about it as they were releasing it to all of it’s Twitter users.

Twitter has been trying to expand their character count back to at least September 2016 when they allowed images and media not to count toward their old 140 character count. That newer feature was nice as it allowed for more images and media into posts without cramping the tweets.



But yesterday’s announcement of the 280 character count no longer makes it short and sweet on the beloved Twitter network. Many of us love Twitter for it’s brevity. It is what makes Twitter so unique among the social networks.

