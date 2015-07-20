Twitter 280 Character Count is Now Here For All To Tweet AwayPosted by Inspiretothrive under Social Media
From https://inspiretothrive.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: justretweet on November 11, 2017 1:57 pm
Twitter 280 Character Count
Did you read about the Twitter 280 character count announcement yesterday? It was on Twitter via a tweet of course. They also did a blog post about it as they were releasing it to all of it’s Twitter users.
Twitter has been trying to expand their character count back to at least September 2016 when they allowed images and media not to count toward their old 140 character count. That newer feature was nice as it allowed for more images and media into posts without cramping the tweets.
But yesterday’s announcement of the 280 character count no longer makes it short and sweet on the beloved Twitter network. Many of us love Twitter for it’s brevity. It is what makes Twitter so unique among the social networks.
Did you read about the Twitter 280 character count announcement yesterday? It was on Twitter via a tweet of course. They also did a blog post about it as they were releasing it to all of it’s Twitter users.
Twitter has been trying to expand their character count back to at least September 2016 when they allowed images and media not to count toward their old 140 character count. That newer feature was nice as it allowed for more images and media into posts without cramping the tweets.
But yesterday’s announcement of the 280 character count no longer makes it short and sweet on the beloved Twitter network. Many of us love Twitter for it’s brevity. It is what makes Twitter so unique among the social networks.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Ian Smith @IanDSmith Builds a Remarkable Business
Ian Smith likes to say that your business is either remarkable or invisible, and that which one it is depends on … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments
47 minutes ago
All the Best,
Martin