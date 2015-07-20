17
Vote
0 Comment

Tips to Control Your Facebook Data

Tips to Control Your Facebook Data Avatar Posted by Ileane under Social Media
From https://larrysnow.me 2 days ago
Made Hot by: AmyJordan on April 21, 2018 12:33 am
Larry Snow writes: In light of the latest Facebook data scandal, here are a few tips on what actions you can take to control your Facebook data. First, let me say that I’m not one of those who is crying foul. I’ve always known that the quid pro quo for using Facebook was providing my data to the site, and to some extent, I’ve known the pernicious effects of having my data sold to 3rd–party companies and advertisers




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Personal Finance Inspires this Contributor of the Week

While improving personal finances is certainly the motive behind why many entrepreneurs and small business owners start … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Heather Stone

Heather Stone Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …

Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Share your small business tips with the community!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop