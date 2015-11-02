18
Vote
1 Comment

Three-Quarters of Small Businesses Utilize Social Media

Three-Quarters of Small Businesses Utilize Social Media - https://dyernews.com Avatar Posted by jondyer under Social Media
From https://dyernews.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: BizWise on September 9, 2018 8:36 am
According to a new study, 77% of small business utilize social media for marketing, customer service, and sales. That might not surprise you, but the network that tops Facebook might.





Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
5 hours ago

Jon: When do you think the fourth quarter will start using social media? ;)
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Building a Small Business From Your Writing Talents

Our latest BizSugar Contributor of the Week brings something unique to the table, a business model more entrepreneurs … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Sian Phillips

Sian Phillips Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Share your small business tips with the community!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop