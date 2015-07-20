17
Vote
0 Comment
Whether you are an online seller, entrepreneur or marketer, social media plays an important role in marketing strategy. It not only helps you to find the right target audience, build your community, drive traffic, engage with customers, but it also promotes your products and so much more.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Contributor of the Week Ivan Widjaya On BizSugar Tips

How do you use BizSugar to benefit your small business? Our latest BizSugar Contributor of the Week Ivan … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Heather Stone

Heather Stone Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …

Share your small business tips with the community!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop