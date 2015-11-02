The Top 8 Hottest Social Media Marketing Trends in 2017Posted by johnwho under Social Media
From http://cjgdigitalmarketing.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: BizWise on January 2, 2017 12:55 pm
Social media has had an enormous impact in today’s digital marketing landscape. in 2016, the social media sphere has continued to rise with more 2.3 billion active users and more than 1.9 billion active mobile social users worldwide. In return, 83% of all marketers have already taken advantage of social media marketing to increase their sales and boost their brand identity. Ramp up your social media marketing strategy as we present to you some of the trends that we are likely to witness in 2017 and beyond.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Michelle Mangen @mmangen Beats Commuting Blues
Imagine living in Wisconsin, not known for its mild winters, and having a job that forces you to commute 100 miles one … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments