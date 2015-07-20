18
Twitter has been making it easier for you to share tweets in many ways recently. Like when you are waiting in line at the market before a snowstorm and you check your Twitter feed on the impending storm.

You want to share this info from Twitter to your family and friends who are NOT on Twitter.

(Yes, imagine, some people never got on Twitter. Or like many others signed up and never tweeted.)

SO, you click the share button on Twitter.

You will notice now you have several more options for sharing tweets than ever before!

Therefore one doesn’t have to be on Twitter to see tweets that others share with them off the network.




Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Lisa: I will test out the new bookmark feature on Twitter.
