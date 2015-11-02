23
Vote
1 Comment
The power of Facebook for businesses big and small in 2018 is real. It's not just marketing buzz or hype. The power and business value is there for the taking for marketers willing to put in the effort to understand how the platform can work for their business. The key is that they must research and understand their audience and ultimately continuously learn and optimize how they can leverage Facebook to find, inspire, connect with and help grow the lives and businesses of their dream customers.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
6 hours ago

I am not sure I am ready! ;) Facebook is the big player, but I am starting to wondering about the marketing aspects of this social network.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Contributor of the Week Tom Shivers: Capturing Success

Who would have guessed that two decades ago, BizSugar Contributor of the Week Tom Shivers' career dissatisfaction would … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Sian Phillips

Sian Phillips Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …

Share your small business tips with the community!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop