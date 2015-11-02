The Power of Facebook Marketing in 2018 is Real. Are you Ready?Posted by ferdiepre13 under Social Media
The power of Facebook for businesses big and small in 2018 is real. It's not just marketing buzz or hype. The power and business value is there for the taking for marketers willing to put in the effort to understand how the platform can work for their business. The key is that they must research and understand their audience and ultimately continuously learn and optimize how they can leverage Facebook to find, inspire, connect with and help grow the lives and businesses of their dream customers.
