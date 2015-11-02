The Live Broadcast Options Are a Mess!Posted by mallton under Social Media
The live streaming and broadcasting platform Huzza is being acquired by Kickstarter, and integrated into Kickstarter's creator tools, which means it's shutting down March 1st.
Comments
2 days ago
I'm not sure you heard about the Google + event pages coming back, but here's a video I recorded including a quick demo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ZcGUNFcry4
Hopefully YouTube and Google will save the day for our live video group discussions and interviews.
1 hour 7 minutes ago