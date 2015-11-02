17
The Live Broadcast Options Are a Mess!

The live streaming and broadcasting platform Huzza is being acquired by Kickstarter, and integrated into Kickstarter's creator tools, which means it's shutting down March 1st.




Written by Ileane
2 days ago

Hi Mike, I'm not surprised to hear that Huzza is shutting down. The support on the platform disappeared months ago.

I'm not sure you heard about the Google + event pages coming back, but here's a video I recorded including a quick demo

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ZcGUNFcry4

Hopefully YouTube and Google will save the day for our live video group discussions and interviews.
Written by lyceum
1 hour 7 minutes ago

Ileane: Do you think Citrix with services like GoToWebinar / Meeting, could come up with a solution to live streamers?
