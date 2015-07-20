The Best Ways to Market Your Business on LinkedIn - infographicPosted by irfanahmad1989 under Social Media
From http://www.digitalinformationworld.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: fusionswim on July 12, 2017 10:34 am
With approximately 500 million users, more than 44% of whom earn at least $75,000, is it any wonder that LinkedIn has become a prime platform for marketing your business? The world’s largest professional network is designed for social selling, as 50% of B2B buyers use it when making purchasing decisions. As a business owner, you can develop a strong professional brand and also get a leg up on the competition by connecting and engaging with potential customers and nurturing relationships with them.
Here are some tips for utilizing LinkedIn to help grow your business.
Here are some tips for utilizing LinkedIn to help grow your business.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Lessons Learned About Business -- Through Poker
Before becoming a professional digital marketer, Stuart Davidson spent a lot of his time on the computer. He went from … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Ti Roberts
Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …
Comments
3 hours ago