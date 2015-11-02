The Instagram "Takeover" is an interesting social media phenomenon that brands created specifically to increase their audiences while partnering with other businesses or people. Basically, you allow someone to take over your Instagram feed for a specific period of time and post their own photos on your feed. Both audiences get exposure to another Instagrammer, which leads to more social interaction and a boost in follower numbers. Plus, it's a fun little way to take a look at the business or industry through someone else's eyes. Here's the process to set up one of these Takeovers for your Instagram!

