#SocialMedia in the News 2016 – 2017 [Infographic]Posted by irfanahmad1989 under Social Media
From http://www.digitalinformationworld.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: bloggerpalooza on March 21, 2017 10:16 am
This infographic, courtesy of TheWebsiteGroup, highlights some of the main headlines surrounding social media throughout 2016 and early 2017.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Shane Gibson @ShaneGibson Takes Social Marketing to a Global Audience
If you have any doubts about the power of social media as a global marketing tool, just talk to Shane Gibson. As … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Heather Stone
Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …
Comments
2 days ago