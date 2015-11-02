18
Vote
1 Comment
Crafting an effective social media strategy to help you achieve your goals can be a real challenge.
Like we mentioned earlier this week in a post about goal-setting strategies, coming up with social media goals for our marketing team here at Buffer has often been a bit haphazard for us.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
2 hours 13 minutes ago

What kind of social media strategy do you have for this year?
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Allison Semancik Helps Ideas Sprout @AllieMiami

After years of working to cultivate other people's small business gardens, Allison Semancik decided to plant some seeds … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Niall Devitt

Niall Devitt Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop