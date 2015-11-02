Snapchat Set to Open Its Doors to Small Business AdvertisersPosted by jondyer under Social Media
At long last, Snapchat is opening the door for small business ad buyers to purchase spots within the app. While this could prove to be a risky move for Snap, it's a promising development for entrepreneurs with limited social advertising budgets.
