Snapchat Set to Open Its Doors to Small Business Advertisers

Snapchat Set to Open Its Doors to Small Business Advertisers
From https://dyernews.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: MarketWiz on June 18, 2017 1:47 pm
At long last, Snapchat is opening the door for small business ad buyers to purchase spots within the app. While this could prove to be a risky move for Snap, it's a promising development for entrepreneurs with limited social advertising budgets.




