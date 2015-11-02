16
Periscope Introduces Live 360 Video

Both Twitter and Periscope are taking live video broadcasting to another level by introducing 360-degrees live video streams. You can now watch 360-degree live video on both platforms, but only select partners can currently broadcast 360-degree videos.




Written by lyceum
1 hour 55 minutes ago

How do you create a 360-degree live video? Is a video recording by a drone, a type of 360 degree live video?
