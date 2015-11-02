Periscope Introduces Live 360 VideoPosted by stillwagon428 under Social Media
Both Twitter and Periscope are taking live video broadcasting to another level by introducing 360-degrees live video streams. You can now watch 360-degree live video on both platforms, but only select partners can currently broadcast 360-degree videos.
