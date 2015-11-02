New Facebook Business Page Layout for MobilePosted by StellaShveyqgd under Social Media
From https://www.socialmediaexaminer.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: maestro68 on August 15, 2018 10:10 am
Facebook redesigned the pages of more than 80 million businesses to make it “easier for people to interact with local businesses and find what they need most.” It’s updating pages to make Recommendations about businesses including text, photos, and tags more prominent. Facebook is also rolling out enhanced features to show menus, book appointments, and other actions; expanding Events and job applications features; and rolling out Stories to all pages. (
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Fred Leo: BizSugar "Contributor of the Week"
Are you eligible to be our BizSugar "Contributor of the Week" on Facebook? Fred Leo is! So give him a big … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments