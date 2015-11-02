16
Mayday Call on May 25

I will do a special episode on my birthday (May 25). I will celebrate 15 years as a blogger.

I did an interview with Alex Genadinik in March and Sean Douglas in April. These conversations will be published later on this month. I have a scheduled interview with Jim Palmer on May 23.

In the meantime, check out the Podcasters' Roundtable (Recording Remote Podcast Guests and/or Co-hosts - Round 91):




Karen: Thanks! We will keep in touch re. my message (read The Messengers podcast documentary).
Congrats on your upcoming 15 year anniversary. Look forward to hearing what you have to say!
