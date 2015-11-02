Marketing Eggspert Round-Up: Influencer Marketing ⋆ Egg MarketingPosted by Sian Phillips under Social Media
From http://www.eggmarketingpr.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: sundaydriver on March 12, 2018 6:40 pm
In this week’s Marketing Eggspert round-up I have collated posts about Influencer Marketing. These include how to find influencers, choosing the right one, influencer marketing strategy, social media influencers and trends to look out for in 2018.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Please Welcome Chris Hamilton, "Contributor of the Week"
We are so psyched to announce yet another BizSugar "Contributor of the Week", Chris Hamilton of Sales Tip A … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Heather Stone
Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …
Comments