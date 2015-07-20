27
Vote
0 Comment
In this week’s Marketing Eggspert round-up post we are going to concentrate on Social Media Marketing — primarily Facebook Marketing. It is the hottest type of marketing in this day and age and all companies are jumping on the bandwagon — but are they doing Facebook Marketing correctly? In this post I’ve collated some great posts to point you in the right direction for marketing on Facebook.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Fiona McEachran: In Love With Marketing

All small business owners must get acquainted with marketing, but for Fiona McEachran it was a match made in … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Niall Devitt

Niall Devitt Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Share your small business tips with the community!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop