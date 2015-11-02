Make Your Facebook Feed Work Absolutely Wonderful For YouPosted by Inspiretothrive under Social Media
Your Facebook Feed – What You Need To Know Now
Your Facebook feed can be confusing today. I met a woman I’ll call Sally about a year ago. She is a customer of mine and only used Facebook minimally. She wanted to grow her business and realized she really needed to have a Facebook page and more knowledge of using Facebook herself.
It really helped me to understand how non-bloggers and non-marketers use Facebook. They may look for photos of family members and post rarely themselves. They use it as a personal news source.
