Your Facebook Feed – What You Need To Know Now



Your Facebook feed can be confusing today. I met a woman I’ll call Sally about a year ago. She is a customer of mine and only used Facebook minimally. She wanted to grow her business and realized she really needed to have a Facebook page and more knowledge of using Facebook herself.



It really helped me to understand how non-bloggers and non-marketers use Facebook. They may look for photos of family members and post rarely themselves. They use it as a personal news source.

