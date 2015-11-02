18
Vote
2 Comment

LinkedIn: Why are so many salespeople using it wrong?

LinkedIn: Why are so many salespeople using it wrong? Avatar Posted by davidlowbridge under Social Media
From http://twofeetmarketing.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: sophia2 on February 10, 2017 7:54 pm
Too many people are using direct marketing techniques in an inbound marketing environment. The result is often bad sales techniques, damaged reputations and a break down of trust.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

David: It is sad to hear that so many salespeople are using LinkedIn in a wrong way.
- 0 +



Written by davidlowbridge
2 hours 43 minutes ago

I agree. And I've had messages on LinkedIn from others stating they agreed with the article. However, I think this is just a symptom of a larger problem: untrained salespeople in the industry.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

People Don't Care That You Sell Their Data

Will sites like Ello ever replace Facebook? Social media guru Gary Vaynerchuk doesn't think so. On a recent … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Heather Stone

Heather Stone Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop