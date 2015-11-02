17
Social media has transformed the game of lead generation for B2B and B2C businesses. However, which one is the best platform in 2018 for lead generation requires careful consideration. While some internet marketers swear by LinkedIn, there are others who believe Facebook offers better leads, thanks to its Facebook for Business.

Today, businesses have limited budget and time. Hence, when they have Facebook and LinkedIn in front of them as an option, it can be overwhelming to select the right platform to get the right leads within the budget. However, you need to know your customer base in order to use the right platform. These statistics also give you an insight into the user base of LinkedIn and Facebook.




Written by lyceum
6 hours ago

Erik: How about getting lead generation from your own site? Do your prefer Facebook, or LinkedIn?
