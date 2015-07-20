16
Vote
3 Comment
In this era of marketing, LinkedIn has become one of the hottest social media platforms. Have you ever thought to drive traffic to your blog using LinkedIn Pulse platform?

The publishing platform of LinkedIn is called Pulse. Sometimes, people get confused whether they’re publishing on LinkedIn or Pulse is any separate platform.

Well, it’s an integrated platform where you can publish the post which will directly get shared on your LinkedIn profile.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
5 hours ago

Lisa: Great to hear! ;)

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
5 hours ago

Lisa,

I will look into Linkedin Pulse during this year... ;)
- 1 +



Written by Inspiretothrive
5 hours ago

Ravi really has it down pat Lyceum!
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Catalyst and Founder Makes BizSugar Contributor List!

When we think of BizSugar members, it's hard to come up with a more enthusiastic or energetic one than our latest … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Martin Lindeskog

Martin Lindeskog Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals.﻿ …

Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop