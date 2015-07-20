It’s clear why people are confused about what social media can do for a business… much of the information is contradictory. On Friday, I read two posts related to the effectiveness of social media, both showcasing different – and even conflicting – examples.
Is Content Marketing Dead?Posted by centralpawebster under Social Media
From http://strellasocialmedia.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: SimplySmallBiz on November 7, 2017 11:46 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Adam Gottlieb @FrugalEntrepren Schools Businesses with Real Life Experience
While most other high school kids were simply worried about passing math and physics or finding a job for the summer, … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments
4 hours ago
Best Premises,
Martin