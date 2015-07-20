Internet Users Have Average Of 5 Social Media Accounts - infographicPosted by irfanahmad1989 under Social Media
From http://www.digitalinformationworld.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: bizyolk on July 11, 2017 1:28 pm
GlobalWebIndex’s survey monitors engagement with close to 50 named social platforms. This surveyed data allows us to calculate the average number of social media accounts per internet user – with the global figure being 5.54. People are actively using 2.82 social platforms – giving clear evidence that multi-networking behaviors are flourishing.
Predictably, 16-24s are at the very forefront of this trend having an average of 6.55 accounts each; in contrast, 55-64s are maintaining accounts on just 2.85 services. 25-34s are now ahead of 16-24s, with the former being active on some 4.21 networks. Loyal to Facebook, this age group are the most likely to be using professional networks such as LinkedIn.
Predictably, 16-24s are at the very forefront of this trend having an average of 6.55 accounts each; in contrast, 55-64s are maintaining accounts on just 2.85 services. 25-34s are now ahead of 16-24s, with the former being active on some 4.21 networks. Loyal to Facebook, this age group are the most likely to be using professional networks such as LinkedIn.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Jonny Ross @jrconsultancy Helps Businesses Be Seen
Improved visibility seems to be a theme in Jonny Ross's evolving career. First, he ran businesses that helped others … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments
1 hour 53 minutes ago