Social media is revolutionizing the way marketing is considered, crafted, and distributed as a whole by closing much of the wide gap between a message and its intended audience. Visuals, in particular, are working overtime to prove that whole "worth a thousand words" proverb for 2017 and beyond. With finite resources and brainpower at a company's disposal, where should they aim their efforts? The most obvious answer points to whichever platform your ideal customers are using the most. However, in certain cases, it doesn't pay to go for a cruise on a sinking ship - and that's exactly the direction that the once-popular Snapchat app seems to be heading.





