How To Use BeliveTV for Interviews on Facebook Live

BeliveTV is a brilliant app that integrates with Facebook Live You can interview a guest on Facebook live using BeliveTV. Start your show from your desktop and go live on your Facebook business page, your groups or on your profile. Your interview guest can join the broadcast from desktop or their mobile device.




Written by Ileane
1 hour 52 minutes ago

Martin, one of the key things you and your host need to test is internet speed. Try using speedtest.net and you should have at least 8 up and down. Of course, more would be better! I have about 80 up and down with my Verizon FiOS - but most of the connection issues with BeliveTV are related to internet connections. Hope that helps!
Written by lyceum
1 hour 24 minutes ago

Heather,

I used the Internet connection through my tel.co provider on my smartphone. My regular internet connection at my home office is down at the moment. I will get high speed fiber connection in the near future.

Thanks for the tip on the speed test.net. I will check it out.
Written by lyceum
2 hours 14 minutes ago

Ileane: I will definitively check out your video, before I do another test with BeLive.TV! ;)
- 0 +



