Switching your blog to https has a significant impact on the social proof related to all published posts.

While the share count buttons for Twitter & LinkedIn will preserve the figures they previously displayed, the buttons for Facebook, Google+, Pinterest and Stumbleupon will reset to zero. Ouch!




Comments


Written by lyceum
1 hour ago

Adrian: Thanks for the tip. I will talk to my web maker (of my "last" Wordpress site).
Written by adrianjock
45 minutes ago

Anytime, Martin! :)
Written by lyceum
2 hours 22 minutes ago

Adrian: How much does it cost to switch to https?
Written by adrianjock
1 hour 34 minutes ago

Hi Martin. If you refer strictly to the cost of a SSL certificate, the answer is "it depends" :)

For example, I didn't pay anything because my host simply added it at no cost.

If your host didn't add such certificate I guess you should pay for it. Inside my article (under the sub-headline "When Is It Better to Install Social Warfare Plugin?") there's a banner for such a service - Comodo SSL. The prices start at $9/yr.
Written by tiroberts
1 day 18 hours ago

This is really neat and useful
Written by adrianjock
1 day 10 hours ago

Thanks, Ti. If you think it's useful maybe you should vote it too :)
