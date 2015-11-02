Using Facebook to promote your website and drive traffic to the products and services that you’re an affiliate for is one of the best ways to quickly generate income.



However, many people promote their websites on Facebook in the wrong ways, which usually leads to them being labeled as a spammer.



There are quite a few different ways you can drive traffic to your site from Facebook and make money from your affiliate offers, without developing the reputation.



So before you start getting blocked from your favorite pages, or tossed out of your favorite groups onto the curve, follow these suggestions, implement the strategies I’m giving you, and then use Facebook to drive massive amounts of traffic to your affiliate links.

