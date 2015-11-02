18
How To Make Yourself Prepared If Facebook Goes Down

How To Make Yourself Prepared If Facebook Goes Down
From https://inspiretothrive.com
Made Hot by: thelastword on September 1, 2017 9:43 am
You’ve probably heard me and others often say “you must have a blog for your business in case your rented space on social media ever went down.”

It’s like putting all your eggs in one basket. You can’t rely just on any one social network. It’s like putting all your money in one stock or bank. If something happens you could lose it all.




Comments


Written by lyceum
1 hour 51 minutes ago

Lisa: Thanks for your kind words and like on Twitter! :) I remember the days with the "fail whale"... ;)
Written by lyceum
2 hours 27 minutes ago

Lisa: I went to Twitter during the downtime of Facebook & Instagram! ;) I had planned to do a Facebook live streaming session at a street food market, so I did a short Twitter live instead! ;)

https://twitter.com/Lyceum/status/901445168267755523

https://twitter.com/Lyceum/status/901454698800132096
Written by Inspiretothrive
2 hours 17 minutes ago

That is too cute Lyceum :) You were prepared!
