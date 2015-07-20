17
Do you want to use the images your fans and customers post on social media?

Wondering how to secure permission to use your customers’ content?

If you want user-generated content (UGC) for your marketing, you need to take steps to avoid potential legal hassles.

In this article, you’ll discover how to use fan content legally in your social media marketing.




