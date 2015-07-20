17
Vote
1 Comment
Has your business suffered from negative reviews online? Wondering how to respond to negative posts that reflect badly on your service or products?

In this article, you’ll discover how to respond to unhappy customers on social media and address negative online content.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
5 hours ago

It is interesting to see how many companies are using Twitter as a customer experience platform.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Lessons Learned About Business -- Through Poker

Before becoming a professional digital marketer, Stuart Davidson spent a lot of his time on the computer. He went from … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Niall Devitt

Niall Devitt Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Share your small business tips with the community!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop