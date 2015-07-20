17
Vote
2 Comment
Wish you had a better plan for your social media marketing initiatives? Well, time to stop wishing and start learning.

This post will discuss the importance of effective goal-setting and metric targeting during the planning phase of your social media marketing strategy and how to use a document strategy to drive your social efforts in the right direction.

Discover how to pursue and track your progress for these 4 social media marketing goals.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
5 hours ago

This is a long plan to go through! ;) I have to bookmark this post and come back to it now and then...
- 0 +



Written by pdebraux
3 hours ago

It's quite a chunk, yeah. But it really comes down to 4 key goals and driving them forward by targeting corresponding metrics.

Glad you found it bookmark worthy :)
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Gary Shouldis @3BugMedia Follows Higher Calling

Though he had always had a a strong interest in entrepreneurship, it was a desire to be there for his wife and children … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Niall Devitt

Niall Devitt Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …

Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop